Mufti Aziz confesses to molesting seminary student during police interrogation: reports

LAHORE – Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman who was arrested for sexually abusing a seminary student has confessed to the crime, Geo News reported Monday.

The report of a private news channel quoting police sources cited that the cleric confessed that he tricked the victim for the sexual act. He admitted that the harrowing viral video featured him and it was secretly filmed by his student.

He further told law enforcers that he got terrified after the video went viral. Adding that, my son prior threatened the victim from talking to anyone about the incident.

The accused in his statement also mentioned that he told the boy not to release the clip. ‘I issued an explanatory video statement as I do not want to leave the seminary but later the administration asked me to leave the seminary with immediate effect’, he further clarified.

Police sources told the media outlet that the Rehman, who fled with his two sons after the video of the rape of a seminary student went viral, stayed at different residences of his students located in Township, Sheikhupura, and Faisalabad as police started a manhunt. Later, he was apprehended from Mianwali during a CIA raid.

The police sources further added that the child molester also confessed that ‘he is very ashamed of what he had done as had gone distracted during the heinous act’.

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, son arrested from Mianwali ... 10:25 AM | 20 Jun, 2021 LAHORE – Former JUI leader and seminary teacher Mufti Azizur Rehman, who was booked for sexually abusing a ...

On Sunday, former JUI leader and seminary teacher Mufti Azizur Rehman was arrested in Mianwali.

Earlier, the case was registered on the student’s complaint when police arrived at his local madrassa in Lahore after a video went viral on social media. The case has been registered at the North Cantt police station on the complaint of the student under Section 377 and Section 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code.