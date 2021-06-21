Punjab reopens Covid vaccination sites after closing due to low supply

LAHORE – COVID-19 vaccination centres across the most populous province reopen on Monday (today) after the supply of 1.55 million doses from China.

The vaccination process resumed after several days of disruption in parts of Punjab including Bahawalpur and Multan while vaccination centres in Sindh still facing a shortage.

The situation in the country’s financial hub Karachi has not improved as still a number of vaccination centres are closed amid waiting for the next vaccine consignment.

Reports in local media citing Lahore deputy commissioner stated ‘Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines are available at the centres, while those needing the AstraZeneca jab will have to wait more, upon availability, they will be informed’, it stated.

A special flight of a national flag carrier carrying 1.55 million doses of vaccine from China landed at Islamabad airport on Sunday. ‘The shipment of Sinovac corona vaccine arrived in Islamabad onboard a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight’, the NCOC said. Adding that, ‘Pakistan has purchased the vaccine from China’s Sinovac and another two to three million doses of vaccine will reach Pakistan this week.’