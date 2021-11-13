Pakistan reports 231 new Covid cases, 11 deaths
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 231 new Covid-19 cases with 11 deaths on Saturday.
According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 11 people died of the novel disease and the overall toll has now surged to 28,595.
Pakistan conducted a total of 33,862 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.68 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,119.
Statistics 13 Nov 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 13, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 33,862
Positive Cases: 231
Positivity %: 0.68%
Deaths : 11
Patients on Critical Care: 1119
The South Asian country saw a significant drop in the daily cases of the novel virus as the positivity rate fell to 1 percent, the lowest level since March 2020.
Hospitalizations and the daily death count have also dropped, depicting an overall improvement in the COVID situation.
Meanwhile, the country has administered at least 117,243,931 doses of COVID vaccines so far.
Pakistan’s 50pc population received at least ... 12:47 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – Half of Pakistan’s population has now received at least one dose of a COVID jab, NCOC Chief Asad ...
- Pakistan reports 231 new Covid cases, 11 deaths09:15 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
- Saudi Arabia to transfer $3 billion cash to Pakistan soon: Nawaf ...08:37 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
-
- Woman SHO removed in Quetta for 'forcing murder suspect into naked ...01:34 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kalimat Foundation join hands to provide ...01:29 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
- ‘My forever begins today': Paris Hilton ties the knot with fiancé ...10:22 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani stars praise Men in Green following World Cup semi-final ...05:17 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Ayesha Omar enjoys Tanzania trip with besties04:45 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021