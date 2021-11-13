Pakistan reports 231 new Covid cases, 11 deaths
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 231 new Covid-19 cases with 11 deaths on Saturday.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 11 people died of the novel disease and the overall toll has now surged to 28,595.

Pakistan conducted a total of 33,862 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.68 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,119.

The South Asian country saw a significant drop in the daily cases of the novel virus as the positivity rate fell to 1 percent, the lowest level since March 2020.

Hospitalizations and the daily death count have also dropped, depicting an overall improvement in the COVID situation.

Meanwhile, the country has administered at least 117,243,931 doses of COVID vaccines so far.

