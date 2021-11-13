Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 November 2021
10:00 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 November 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 124,900 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 107,080 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 98,156 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 114,491.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Karachi PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Islamabad PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Peshawar PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Quetta PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Sialkot PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Attock PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Gujranwala PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Jehlum PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Multan PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Bahawalpur PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Gujrat PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Nawabshah PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Chakwal PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Hyderabad PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Nowshehra PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Sargodha PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Faisalabad PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615
Mirpur PKR 124,900 PKR 1,615

