Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 November 2021
10:00 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 124,900 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 107,080 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs Rs. 98,156 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 114,491.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Karachi
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Quetta
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Attock
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Multan
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 124,900
|PKR 1,615
- 80-year-old woman raped in Punjab’s Kamalia11:38 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan team arrives in Bangladesh for T20, Test series11:10 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
- PM Imran reiterates need for peaceful and stable Afghanistan10:36 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:17 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 13 November 202110:00 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
Malala narrates her love story and how she was wooed into marriage
01:55 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
- ‘My forever begins today': Paris Hilton ties the knot with fiancé ...10:22 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani stars praise Men in Green following World Cup semi-final ...05:17 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Ayesha Omar enjoys Tanzania trip with besties04:45 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021