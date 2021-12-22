Balochistan reports 30 suspected cases of Omicron variant

10:45 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
Balochistan reports 30 suspected cases of Omicron variant
QUETTA – At least 30 suspected cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Balochistan's Kalat district during a diagnostic process.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), however, has not yet confirmed any cases of the strain in the district.

Balochistan Coronavirus Operation Cell in-charge Dr Naqeebullah Niazi told the media that the suspected cases surfaced in the last two days.

He said that the samples taken from the suspected patients are being sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for confirmation.

The Balochistan health department has written a letter to the Kalat district health officer, directing him to identify the suspected patients and put them in isolation, the health official said. Moreover, doctors have also been told to be careful.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed concerns over the suspected presence of the Omicron variant in Kalat and sought a report from the health department.

Pakistan has so far reported one confirmed and another suspected case of Omicron, apart from the latest suspected cases from Kalat.

