Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19 infection

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is quarantined at home.

His mother Neetu confirmed on Tuesday that her son had been unwell for quite some time now.

Turning to his Instagram handle, Kapoor shared a throwback photo of her son and disclosed the news of Ranbir testing positive for Covid-19. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star is on medication and is recovering well.

"Thank you for your concern and your good wishes.Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well."

Further, she added, "He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions "

Earlier, Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor revealed that he does not know what exactly has happened to his nephew and is unsure if Ranbir has contracted Covid-19.

On the work front, Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.