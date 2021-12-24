Pakistan reports 322 new Covid cases, four deaths
ISLAMABAD − At least four people died of Covid-19 while 322 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.
According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,898 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,292,728.
Pakistan conducted a total of 47,811 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.67 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 652. Around 197 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,254,301.
As many as 480,077 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 444,438 in Punjab, 181,121 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,392 in Islamabad, 33,617 in Balochistan, 34,654 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
