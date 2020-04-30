Rishi Kapoor dies at 67 in Mumbai
09:30 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor has passed away in Mumbai on Thursday morning, a day after he was admitted to a hospital in the city.
According to Indian media reports, the 67-year-old actor was taken to hospital by his family on Wednesday morning.
The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.
Rishi Kapoor's death comes a day after Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died at 53 in Mumbai after a brief hospitalization.
