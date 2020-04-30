Rishi Kapoor dies at 67 in Mumbai
Web Desk
09:30 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
Rishi Kapoor dies at 67 in Mumbai
Share

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor has passed away in Mumbai on Thursday morning, a day after he was admitted to a hospital in the city.

According to Indian media reports, the 67-year-old actor was taken to hospital by his family on Wednesday morning.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

Rishi Kapoor's death comes a day after Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died at 53 in Mumbai after a brief hospitalization.

More From This Category
Mahira Khan takes a break from social media
02:55 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan buried in Mumbai
02:28 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
Celebrities pay homage to late Bollywood star ...
02:08 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan's scene from 'D Day' ...
01:47 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
Mawra Hocane deeply shocked over the death of ...
01:38 PM | 30 Apr, 2020
Rishi Kapoor dies at 67 in Mumbai
09:30 AM | 30 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan takes a break from social media
02:55 PM | 30 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr