WHO calls emergency meeting today to assess COVID-19 pandemic
Web Desk
10:28 AM | 30 Apr, 2020
WHO calls emergency meeting today to assess COVID-19 pandemic
GENEVA - An emergency meeting of World Health Organization (WHO) is being held today to assess the COVID-19 pandemic situation. 

In a virtual press briefing in Geneva, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom said he would convene the experts who make up the emergency committee in order to evaluate the evolution of the pandemic.

This is the first such talks since WHO declared the disease an international emergency.

