Web Desk
09:26 AM | 15 Nov, 2021
Pakistan reports 240 fresh Covid cases, 6 new deaths
ISLAMABAD − At least 6 people died of the novel disease while 240 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,612 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,279,876.

Pakistan conducted a total of 32,466 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.73 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,111. Around 298 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,228,473.

As of Monday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 22,791.

As many as 473,199 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 441,903 in Punjab, 179,122 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,339 in Islamabad, 33,400 in Balochistan, 34,512 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,401 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,978 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,603 in Sindh, 5,798 in KP, 948 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

