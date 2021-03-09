'Targeted attack' – Chinese national among two injured in Karachi drive-by shooting

KARACHI – A Chinese national and a passerby sustained injuries on Tuesday after two motorcyclists opened fire at a vehicle in the Lyari area of the Sindh capital.

The incident took place near the Kamila stop on the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Road of Lyari. The injured were shifted to the civil hospital in Karachi.

According to the hospital staff, the Chinese man identified as Jason, suffered minor injuries while the other victim, identified as Khalid, was shot in the stomach and was in critical situation.

Soon after the attack, the law enforcers cordoned off the area. SSP west Sarfaraz Nawaz said that the police have collected 9mm bullet casings from the site. The attack seems an attempt to spread terror but officials' statements can be made until the investigation is completed, he added.

Lyari SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz says the incident took place in the vicinity of the Baghdadi police station. The Chinese national, he said, received minor injuries from the shattered window's glass.

The vehicle in which the two men were travelling is of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) of Karachi’s District South. The team has an office in the Sindh capital and visits regularly.