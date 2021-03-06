CTD guns down ‘MQM-London target killer’ after exchange of fire in Karachi

KARACHI – Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials on Saturday killed an alleged target killer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London in the Bagh Korangi area of the Sindh capital.

A statement issued by the CTD stated that Azam alias Ganja of the ‘MQM-L’ got killed while his accomplice managed to escape from the location. The deceased was allegedly a close aide of notorious criminal Junaid aka Bulldog and a key member of the target killers’ team of the political party’s Korangi sector.

The statement further added that Azam was allegedly involved in various criminal cases. He also committed killing between 2012 and 2013.

Two cases were registered against him and he was declared proclaimed offender by the court. CTD also recovered a 9mm pistol from his possession which was sent for forensic examination.