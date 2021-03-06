Two dacoits arrested after exchange of fire with Faisalabad Dolphins
Web Desk
11:35 AM | 6 Mar, 2021
Two dacoits arrested after exchange of fire with Faisalabad Dolphins
Share

FAISALABAD – Two dacoits have been arrested after an armed encounter with police in the area of Samundri police station.

On Friday, four dacoits robbed people in Faisalabad's Samundri and fled from the scene in a car, said a police spokesman.

Meanwhile, the Dolphin Police patrolling in the area saw a car speeding away which seemed suspicious to them. On suspicion of wrongdoing, they tried to stop them but the driver kept the car moving.

The officials chased the speeding vehicle and forced them to surrender upon which the criminals opened fire. The police also returned fire in self-defense injuring two while the two others managed to escape.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri where their condition was stated critical.

The police recovered 3 pistols, one gun and looted jewelry from their possession while further investigation for their identification was underway.

A special team had also been constituted to trace out whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them on priority basis, police spokesman added.

Faisalabad police shoot youngster to death, hurt ... 11:45 AM | 21 Jan, 2021

FAISALABAD – Police in the third-largest city of Pakistan killed a man and injured the other three for not ...

More From This Category
LIVE: PM Imran addresses NA session after ...
01:55 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
Faisal Vawda submitted false affidavit in dual ...
01:56 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musadiq Malik and ...
01:34 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
'PTI worker' hurls shoe at PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal ...
01:10 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
ECP to hear Ali Gillani’s leaked video matter ...
01:03 PM | 6 Mar, 2021
LIVE: PM Imran secures vote of confidence in NA ...
11:50 AM | 6 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgiç got an admission in a science school?
08:53 PM | 5 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr