Faisalabad police shoot youngster to death, hurt other three ‘for not stopping vehicle'
FAISALABAD – Police in the third-largest city of Pakistan killed a man and injured the other three for not stopping a vehicle near the Dijkot area.
The deceased is identified as Waqas Ahmed. According to the family, Waqas and his friends were returning home from a wedding on Wednesday when they were stopped by four patrolling officers.
The cousin of the deceased said the police chased their car and forced Waqas out of the vehicle and shot him multiple times.
The police then took three other men in the car to an unknown location. "We didn’t know anything about their whereabouts,” he added.
The three men were initially taken into custody and later released after the CCPO got involved.
On the other hand, the police officers said they chased the car as it had not stopped for a security check. “Waqas was killed in an exchange of fire,” accused personnel said.
The families of the victim and arrested men have started the protest and blocked the Samundri Road.
Following the event, the Faisalabad CCPO took notice of the incident and launched a probe. Sub-inspector Shahid Manzoor among four have been arrested and an FIR has been registered.
In addition, the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while the three other men have been sent back home. The recovered men sustain minor injuries.
Earlier on January 2, five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials have been detained for opening fire on a vehicle that killed a man named Usama Satti in Islamabad. The detained personnel were reportedly shifted to Ramna police station of the federal capital.
