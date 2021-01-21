Faisalabad police shoot youngster to death, hurt other three ‘for not stopping vehicle'
Web Desk
11:45 AM | 21 Jan, 2021
Faisalabad police shoot youngster to death, hurt other three ‘for not stopping vehicle'
Share

FAISALABAD – Police in the third-largest city of Pakistan killed a man and injured the other three for not stopping a vehicle near the Dijkot area.

The deceased is identified as Waqas Ahmed. According to the family, Waqas and his friends were returning home from a wedding on Wednesday when they were stopped by four patrolling officers.

The cousin of the deceased said the police chased their car and forced Waqas out of the vehicle and shot him multiple times.

The police then took three other men in the car to an unknown location. "We didn’t know anything about their whereabouts,” he added.

The three men were initially taken into custody and later released after the CCPO got involved.

On the other hand, the police officers said they chased the car as it had not stopped for a security check. “Waqas was killed in an exchange of fire,” accused personnel said.

Two policemen booked for 'fake encounter' in ... 05:41 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

KARACHI – Two policemen in Sindh capital have been booked for ‘killing’ a man near Habib Bank ...

The families of the victim and arrested men have started the protest and blocked the Samundri Road.

Following the event, the Faisalabad CCPO took notice of the incident and launched a probe. Sub-inspector Shahid Manzoor among four have been arrested and an FIR has been registered.

In addition, the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, while the three other men have been sent back home. The recovered men sustain minor injuries.

Earlier on January 2, five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials have been detained for opening fire on a vehicle that killed a man named Usama Satti in Islamabad. The detained personnel were reportedly shifted to Ramna police station of the federal capital.

Five counter-terror officials arrested over ... 02:09 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials have been detained for opening fire on a ...

More From This Category
What a Shame! Cannoli owner mocks, humiliates ...
11:08 AM | 21 Jan, 2021
Air Chief concludes three-day Qatar visit after ...
10:07 AM | 21 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 54 Covid-19 deaths, 2,363 new ...
09:33 AM | 21 Jan, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the greatest goalscorer ...
04:03 AM | 21 Jan, 2021
COAS Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison, appreciates ...
11:52 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Bilawal felicitates US President Biden on ...
11:29 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani joins 5 million followers club on Instagram
10:18 PM | 20 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr