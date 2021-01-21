Key members of fake Indian forum resign after EU DisinfoLab report to escape accountability 

ISLAMABAD – EU DisinfoLab exposed another fake Indian forum that promotes diplomatic interests to influence the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) with content critical of Pakistan.

Key officials of the South Asian Democratic Forum (SADF) have resigned from their posts after being exposed by Brussels based fake news watchdog EU DisinfoLab for campaigning against Pakistan.

After the forums got exposed, it was reported that members of the fake forum have resigned as a loophole to skip the accountability.

The fake Indian forum was established in 2011 by the Srivastava group. The news outlets were managed by Indian stakeholders, with ties to a large network of think tanks, NGOs, and companies from the Srivastava Group.

EU DisinfoLab unveiled that SADF organized at least ten events such as demonstrations in front of the UN Broken Chair monument in Geneva, outside the UN headquarters in New York, events on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, or in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Ottawa.

Earlier in December, it was revealed that how a massive 15-year influence operation successfully targeted the EU & UN with more than 750 fake local media and more than 10 zombie-NGOs.