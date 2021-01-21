PAKWvSAW: Pakistan women lose first ODI against Proteas
Web Desk
01:34 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
PAKWvSAW: Pakistan women lose first ODI against Proteas
Share

DURBAN – South Africa beats Pakistan in the first of the three one-day internationals at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The series was Pakistan women’s national team's first appearance in international cricket after a gap of at least 10 months.

Chasing 201 to win, team green managed to score 197 for eight in 50 overs. Nida Dar remained top-scorer with an unbeaten 59 0ff 93 balls, hitting three fours. Omaima Sohail was another notable run-getter with 37 off 67 balls.

The pair contributed a record-breaking unbeaten 60 runs for the ninth wicket as the tourists fought back bravely before losing the match on the final ball.

Shabnim Ismail was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets.

The two teams will play the second ODI at the same venue on January 23. 

Pakistan women’s cricket team skipper Bismah ... 05:50 PM | 30 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Pakistan national women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has withdrawn from next month’s ...

More From This Category
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the greatest goalscorer ...
04:03 AM | 21 Jan, 2021
Mohammad Amir set to play for London Spirit in ...
11:07 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
PSL 6 – PCB seeks permission for up to 14,000 ...
08:12 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Mohammad Amir hints at coming out of retirement ...
03:44 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
PSL 6 – Who will sing the anthem for Pakistan ...
11:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Woman accusing Babar Azam of sexual ...
11:08 PM | 16 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Come with me if you want to live' says Arnold after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot
02:11 PM | 21 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr