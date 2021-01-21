PAKWvSAW: Pakistan women lose first ODI against Proteas
DURBAN – South Africa beats Pakistan in the first of the three one-day internationals at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
The series was Pakistan women’s national team's first appearance in international cricket after a gap of at least 10 months.
Chasing 201 to win, team green managed to score 197 for eight in 50 overs. Nida Dar remained top-scorer with an unbeaten 59 0ff 93 balls, hitting three fours. Omaima Sohail was another notable run-getter with 37 off 67 balls.
South Africa Women win by 3 runs!
Scorecard: https://t.co/wAlVf3iqBp#BackOurGirls | #SAWvPAKW | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/xt8ZcJSkGj— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 20, 2021
The pair contributed a record-breaking unbeaten 60 runs for the ninth wicket as the tourists fought back bravely before losing the match on the final ball.
Shabnim Ismail was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets.
The two teams will play the second ODI at the same venue on January 23.
