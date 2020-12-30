Pakistan women’s cricket team skipper Bismah Maroof pulls out of South Africa tour

LAHORE – Pakistan national women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has withdrawn from next month’s tour to South Africa due to family reasons.

Bismah had participated in the training camp in Karachi since December 20, before returning to Lahore on Wednesday to rejoin her family in Lahore.

Urooj Mumtaz, head of women’s wing and chief selector, said: “Bismah approached us with a request to be exempted from next month’s tour to South Africa for family reasons, which we have accepted. She was obviously disappointed to miss the series, but family always has to come first.

“When we’ll announce the 17-player squad on Thursday, we’ll name the stand-in captain as well for the South Africa tour, which comprises three ODIs and three T20Is.”

Pakistan is set to play three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa from January 20 to February 3 in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.