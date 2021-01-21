'Come with me if you want to live' says Arnold after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot
The Hollywood’s evergreen ‘Terminator’, Arnold Schwarzenegger, got vaccinated for the COVID-19 on Wednesday at the Dogder Stadium. He shared a video of himself getting the vaccine on his official Instagram account.
The former California governor also encouraged the ones eligible to get the vaccine, using this lighthearted video. Arnold used his famous movie lines to caption the post. He wittingly wrote, “Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!”
In this video, Schwarzenegger can be seen sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV while a medical worker injects him his vaccine. The 73-year-old actor used his iconic dialogue from the Terminator 2: Judgment Day, ‘come with me if you want to live!’. When the medical staffer injects him he says ‘Put that needle down!’ referring to his lines in Jingle All The Way.
