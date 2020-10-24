Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling "fantastic" after having a heart surgery for the second time in two years.

Posting a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed, he Tweeted, "Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery.”

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!” added the ‘Terminator’ star.

The 73-year-old actor originally had a pulmonary valve replaced back in 1997. In March 2018, the valve was replaced again.

