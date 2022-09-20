Angelina Jolie arrives in Pakistan to help flood affectees
Share
Hollywood star, humanitarian and activist Angelina Jolie has arrived in Pakistan to support and directly speak to families affected by floods.
Jolie is currently in Dadu, Sindh where she is visiting to survey the damage caused by the floods. According to a press release issued by the International Rescue Committee, she has arrived to witness and gain an understanding of the situation and to hear from people about their needs and steps to prevent such suffering in the future.
Angelina reportedly arrived in Dadu’s Zamzama oil fields via helicopter and used a boat to survey the area in Johi and its surrounding areas. She is expected to provide aid to flood-affected people.
Moreover, the Maleficent actor will highlight the urgent support needed for the people of Pakistan and long-term solutions to address the crises of climate change and human displacement.
View this post on Instagram
The 47-year-old is no stranger to the country with the second-largest Muslim population as she had visited the country several times since becoming a goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency.
Earlier, she visited Pakistan in 2010 following the massive floods that devastated parts of the country. Prior to that, she had toured the country thrice to highlight the decades-long plight of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan.
Angelina Jolie to visit flood-hit Pakistan soon: ... 01:14 PM | 19 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Hollywood star and noted humanitarian Angelina Jolie will visit the South Asian country in a bid to ...
- PAKvENG: Pakistan bat first against England in first T20I07:00 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani soldier martyred in terrorists’ firing from Afghanistan06:34 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- FIA summons Shaukat Tarin for investigation into IMF audio leaks06:23 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- No one’s rights will be violated in Ravi City, farmers being paid ...06:05 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Russia offers petrol supply to Pakistan on delayed payments05:43 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Angelina Jolie arrives in Pakistan to help flood affectees04:48 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022