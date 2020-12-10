EU DisinfoLab: Pakistan slams India for propaganda and nefarious plan of false-flag operation

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Thursday came hard on India for its maligning campaigns against Pakistan, besides reminding world that Delhi was planning to stage a false flag operation.

Pakistan has repeatedly stressed on that India’s nefarious designs aimed at diverting the entire world’s attention from its internal and external issues.

The FO spokesperson while referring to EU DisinfoLab’s report on India’s disinformation network said that the probe throws weight behind Pakistan’s stance about India.

Chaudhri said that India failed to damage Pakistan’s reputation despite its smearing propaganda, adding that such moves are part of India’s campaign against Pakistan.

He called on the neighbouring country, which is in the grip of Modi-led BJP, to focus on its issues instead of creating instability in the region.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi in its reaction of the international research body’s report said that it came as no surprise that India is backing the disinformation campaign.

No surprises as worlds largest disinfo network exposed w/ India sitting atop. 15 yr global disinfo campaign designed in attempt to discredit 🇵🇰 internationally & influence global decision making. ‘Incredible🇮🇳’, powered by fascist ideals & disinfo that even puts Goebbels to shame https://t.co/T7FCA3LYl2 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 10, 2020

EU Disinfo Lab’s researchers have uncovered a global network of fake websites and NGOs being run from India for 15 years in Brussels and Geneva to malign Pakistan and other enemy Asian countries.

The hectic probe campaign, dubbed as “Indian Chronicles,” reveals how India resurrected dead media, dead think-tanks and NGOs and dead people for its vested interests.

More than 750 Indian backed websites covering over 119 countries are working with an aim of undermining Pakistan.

The nefarious operation led by the New-Delhi based business association, Srivastava Group, and amplified by ANI, a leading Indian news agency, began in 2005 and is still ongoing at this date, said the researchers.