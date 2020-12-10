One-handed man held for driving passenger bus (VIDEO)

FAISALABAD – Police in Punjab's Arifwala district have arrested a handicapped bus driver for putting people's lives in danger.

According to 24 News, a traffic warden in a routine checkup of SOPs implementation in buses stopped a private company bus but, to his surprise, the driver of the Faisalabad-bound bus had only one hand.

The traffic warden immediately detained the handicapped driver for further legal action.

Driving a public vehicle with this kind of disability or appointing a certain person for this kind of job is definitely a matter of criminal negligence. But the transport company, which hired the differently man, for its Fort Abbas to Faisalabad route, did not care about the lives of people at stake.

Earlier in November, police in Sindh capital had arrested a bus driver who was caught on camera playing a mobile phone game while behind the wheel.