Bus driver plays mobile phone game behind the wheel
KARACHI – Police in Sindh capital have arrested a bus driver was caught on camera playing a mobile phone game while behind the wheel.
In the video captured by a passenger, you can see the bus moving on Karachi highway while the driver plays the game.
دوران ڈرائیونگ موبائل پر گیم کھیلنے والا بس ڈرائیور قانون کی گرفت میں
انسپکٹر جنرل نیشنل ہائی ویز اینڈ موٹروے پولیس (ڈاکٹر سید کلیم امام) نے وائرل ہونے والی ویڈیو کا سخت نوٹس لیا
مطلوبہ بس ڈرائیور کو ٹریس کر لیا گیا ہے اوراس کے خلاف سخت قانونی کاروائی کی جا رہی ہے. pic.twitter.com/YDWelHWvnC— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) November 20, 2020
The Motorway police, taking note of the event, detained the driver named Babar Khan using latest technology. His license has also been suspended.
This comes after Inspector-General of Motorway Police took notice of the incident following a viral video.
Risking lives of passengers is a criminal negligence.
