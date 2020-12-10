Last date for discontinuation of Rs40,000 prize bond extended 

KARACHI – The federal government on Thursday extended the last date of encashment/replacement/conversion of Rs40,000 denomination national prize bonds for more than a month.

A circular issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) states, “…the Finance Division, Government of Pakistan has extended the last date for encashment / replacement / conversion of Rs 40,000 denomination National Prize Bonds (bearer) till Dec 30, 2021 vide their Notification No. F.16(3)GS-I/2014-1603 dated November 26, 2020”.

“The SBP has asked all commercial banks that the branch / region wise consolidated data of Rs 40,000 denomination prize bonds held by them on last date i.e. Dec 30, 2021 shall be shared latest by December 31, 2021, as per the instructions stipulated in Para 4 of CMD Circular No. 4 dated June 30, 2020”.