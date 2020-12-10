Last date for discontinuation of Rs40,000 prize bond extended 

08:29 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
Last date for discontinuation of Rs40,000 prize bond extended 
Share

KARACHI – The federal government on Thursday extended the last date of encashment/replacement/conversion of Rs40,000 denomination national prize bonds for more than a month. 

A circular issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) states, “…the Finance Division, Government of Pakistan has extended the last date for encashment / replacement / conversion of Rs 40,000 denomination National Prize Bonds (bearer) till Dec 30, 2021 vide their Notification No. F.16(3)GS-I/2014-1603 dated November 26, 2020”.

Rs25,000 prize bond discontinued in Pakistan 04:39 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has discontinued Rs25,000 prize bonds, said a notification issued by the ...

“The SBP has asked all commercial banks that the branch / region wise consolidated data of Rs 40,000 denomination prize bonds held by them on last date i.e. Dec 30, 2021 shall be shared latest by December 31, 2021, as per the instructions stipulated in Para 4 of CMD Circular No. 4 dated June 30, 2020”. 

More From This Category
Rs25,000 prize bond discontinued in Pakistan
04:39 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
World Bank approves $300 million loan for Pakistan
11:17 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
Fauji Foundation and Cargill partner to ...
06:51 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
Asaan Dukaan to create 1,000,000 digital ...
03:18 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
Meet Fahad Sharif – the 22-year-old Pakistani ...
01:20 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
Pakistan extends tax return file date till tonight
06:38 PM | 8 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Behroze Sabzwari recovers from Covid-19 infection
05:00 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr