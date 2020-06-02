Sindh Bank launches new website

KARACHI – Sindh Bank launched its new website in a ceremony held at their head office on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by the bank’s President & CEO Imran Samad and the banks senior management. Ahmed Kapadia, Chairman and CEO of Synergy Group, led the design and development process of the new website.

“We consider the launch of our new website as a major achievement,” Imran Samad, President and CEO of Sindh Bank expressed his views.

“It reflects our commitment to utilizing innovative technologies to provide a complete banking experience to our customers.”

Sindh Bank has earned a reputation of a reliable and efficient banking institution in a brief span of time. The launch of digitized banking solutions will further enhance customer convenience as well as add to the bank’s corporate image.