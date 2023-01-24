PM Shehbaz says Pakistan ready to complete IMF programme without further delay

Cash-strapped country assured lender to complete all prior conditions
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated his government’s desire to complete the 9th review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) without further delay as the economic crisis worsens in Pakistan.
Speaking at the launch ceremony in the federal capital, the premier said the government has conveyed the government’s willingness to Washington-based lender. “I have informed the IMF chief executive that we are ready to complete the pending review and fulfill all the stern conditions,” he said.
The incumbent government is trying to woo the IMF, which is dubbed as the last option for South Asian country, amid deadlock that continued over the last few months while the sword of debt default is hanging over Pakistan.
During today’s ceremony, PM Shehbaz underscored the ongoing negotiation with IMF, calling it bitter pill for the government as he claims to sacrifice ‘political gains’ for the sake of the country.
Reports in local media said the global lender told Islamabad to take essential actions within three weeks for the revival of staff-level agreement and release a $1 billion tranche under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).
PM launches ‘Youth Business and Agricultural Loan Schemes
Prime Minister launched Youth Business and Agricultural Loan Schemes to facilitate the youth amid challenging times.
The new program empowers youth with loans up to Rs7.5 million with easy installment options and low-interest rates, while loans of up to half a million will be offered interest-free.
Addressing the ceremony, Sharif commended young people as shining stars on the horizon of the country, saying he is confident about their potential and talent.
He further announced restoring Prime Minister Laptop Scheme and 1 lac laptops would be distributed among top students in the first phase.
https://mobiles.dailypakistan.com.pk/pakistan-to-re-launch-youth-laptop-scheme-for-university-students/
