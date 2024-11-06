Gold prices plunge for second consecutive day in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold extended losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs282,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram fell by Rs857 to reach Rs241,941.

The yellow commodity also registered downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $10 to reach $2,727.

Meanwhile, silver prices also remained unchanged at Rs3,430 per tola while price of 10-gram is available for Rs2,940.67.

A day earlier, gold also registered witnessed downward trend in local market. Per tola gold price decreased by Rs500 to settle at Rs283,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram moved down by Rs429 to reach Rs242,798 in local market.