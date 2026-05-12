Pakistan to launch digital life certificate system for 1.7 million pensioners

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to introduce a digital life certificate system to facilitate 1.7 million pensioners across Pakistan.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the new system developed by National Database and Registration Authority will verify pensioners through biometric authentication and facial recognition technology to confirm that they are alive. The State Bank of Pakistan has directed all banks to integrate with NADRA’s system for this purpose.

Reports said fingerprints and facial recognition will be used for pensioners’ verification, while an app-based “proof of life” facility is also being planned. Work is underway to introduce a mobile app system for pensioners to complete the verification process digitally.

For greater transparency, pension verification will also be possible through NADRA’s e-Sahulat app.

According to officials, the State Bank has instructed commercial banks to complete integration with NADRA, and pension eligibility will be checked through NADRA records before payments are issued. Banks will continue pension disbursements, while only the verification mechanism will become digital.

The new digital system for pensioners has been developed on the instructions of the Prime Minister’s Office.