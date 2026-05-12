Iran’s FM Aragchi heads to India for high-stakes BRICS Moot amid Maritime Tensions

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to New Delhi to participate in upcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, amid Tehran’s active engagement with emerging global powers amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

According to statement issued by the Iranian embassy in India, Araghchi will attend high-level BRICS meeting hosted by India on May 14 and 15. The meeting will bring together foreign ministers of member states to discuss critical global issues.

Key agenda items include regional stability, multilateral cooperation, and strengthening global economic frameworks. BRICS is widely seen as a powerful bloc of emerging economies aimed at reshaping global economic and political cooperation.

During his visit, Araghchi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, along with other foreign ministers and senior officials from participating countries. New Delhi meeting is being viewed as a preparatory step toward the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled for September this year in India under its presidency.

Maritime Tensions continue unabated

On the other hand, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy claimed expansion of its operational maritime zone after recent tensions with the US and Israel. IRGC officials said the previously defined zone of 20 to 30 miles has now been expanded to 200 to 300 miles, approximately 500 kilometers, marking a major strategic shift.

The new boundaries stretch from the coastal areas of Jask and Siri to beyond the Greater Tunb Island, effectively turning the Strait of Hormuz into a far larger and more strategically sensitive operational zone.