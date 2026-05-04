Dar, Araghchi share words on ME Crisis as Pakistan continues key role in US–Iran Backchannel Talks

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had detailed conversation with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to assess the rapidly evolving regional situation and Islamabad’s continued diplomatic push for peace and stability.

Dar strongly reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering stance in favour of constructive engagement, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable and sustainable path to resolving disputes and achieving lasting peace across the region and beyond, Foreign Office said.

The development unfolds against backdrop of prolonged deadlock in US-Iran negotiations, which briefly resumed after Pakistan-facilitated ceasefire that came into effect on April 8 after an initial round of talks hosted in Pakistan.

Araghchi also appreciated Pakistan’s critical role in facilitating communication and supporting diplomatic mediation between the involved parties.

The diplomatic landscape took on new urgency as Iran confirmed on Sunday that it had received a formal response from the United States regarding its latest peace proposal—delivered through Pakistan, highlighting Islamabad’s continued emergence as a pivotal backchannel in sensitive international negotiations.

This comes shortly after US President Donald Trump cast doubt on Iran’s proposal, saying he would likely reject it, arguing that Tehran had “not paid a big enough price.”

According to Iranian state media, the US response pertains to Iran’s detailed 14-point peace proposal, which is now under review in Tehran and could significantly influence the next phase of already fragile and high-stakes negotiations.