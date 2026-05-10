Iran sends response to US proposal through Pakistan amid ceasefire efforts

TEHRAN – Iran has formally conveyed its response to a US proposal through Pakistani mediators as diplomatic efforts intensify to end tensions in the region and secure a ceasefire in the Middle East.

According to Iran’s state news agency, Tehran sent its official position on Washington’s latest proposal via Pakistan, though details of the response were not disclosed. In a brief statement, the agency said Iran had submitted its reply through Pakistani intermediaries “with the aim of ending the war.”

Reports said the current phase of negotiations is focused solely on achieving a ceasefire and easing regional tensions, while broader political and security issues are expected to be discussed later.

The development comes amid rising military tensions in recent weeks involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, prompting global powers to step up diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, Iran’s military leadership has stated that its armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any action by the United States or Israel. Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Tehran was internally reviewing US proposals and would present its final position after consultations.

Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator in the diplomatic process. Islamabad reportedly played a crucial role in facilitating a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington on April 8, helping halt clashes that had continued for nearly 40 days.

However, post-ceasefire talks held in Islamabad failed to produce a major breakthrough, as differences remained over regional security guarantees and broader de-escalation measures.

A report by The Wall Street Journal said US-Iran talks could resume in Islamabad next week, with backchannel diplomacy ongoing. The proposed negotiations, expected to continue for nearly a month, may cover Iran’s nuclear program, uranium enrichment, economic sanctions relief, maritime security, and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran is reportedly considering limited flexibility on enriched uranium and nuclear activities under certain conditions, while Washington is pushing for stricter limits on uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief and economic concessions.