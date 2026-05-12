Pakistan moves to tighten obscenity laws with harsher jail terms, heavy fines

ISLAMABAD – A bill proposing stricter punishments under the Pakistan Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure has been introduced in the National Assembly of Pakistan, seeking tougher penalties for the sale and display of obscene books, materials, and items.

According to the proposed legislation, amendments have been suggested to Sections 292, 293, 294 and Schedule 2 of the law.

The bill proposes increasing the punishment for the sale and display of obscene books, drawings, paintings, pictures, and statues. It also suggests raising the sentence for displaying, selling, or renting obscene books, materials, or objects from three months to two years imprisonment.

Under the proposed law, individuals involved in such offences could also face a fine of Rs200,000 along with imprisonment. The bill further proposes a two-year jail term for importing, exporting, or transporting obscene material for such purposes.

The legislation also recommends two years imprisonment and a Rs200,000 fine for advertising obscene material. Selling, renting, distributing, or showing obscene items to individuals under the age of 20 could result in two years imprisonment and a Rs100,000 fine.

In addition, the bill proposes six months imprisonment and a Rs100,000 fine for performing obscene acts, singing obscene songs, or using vulgar language in public places.

The bill presented in the National Assembly has now been referred to the relevant standing committee after receiving approval from the Senate.