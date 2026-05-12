Bangladesh defeat Pakistan by 104 runs in Dhaka Test

DHAKA – Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 104 runs in the first Test match after bowling out the visitors for 163 in their second innings.

Chasing a target of 268 runs, Pakistan struggled throughout their second innings and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The visitors lost their first wicket at just 3 runs, while debutant Azan Awais was dismissed after scoring 15 runs.

Later, captain Shan Masood managed only 2 runs, Abdullah Fazal scored 66, Salman Ali Agha made 26, Saud Shakeel added 15, Hassan Khan scored 12, Hasan Ali contributed 1 and Noman Ali returned to the pavilion after making 4 runs.

Earlier on the fifth day of the match in Mirpur, Bangladesh declared their second innings at 240-9. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto remained the top scorer with 87 runs, while Mominul Haque contributed 56.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali and Noman Ali claimed three wickets each, while Shaheen Afridi took two wickets and Mohammad Abbas picked up one.

Noman Ali also completed 100 wickets in Test cricket during the match.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field first. Bangladesh posted 413 runs in their first innings, while Pakistan were bowled out for 386 in reply.