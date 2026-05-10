Shaheen Afridi becomes first Pakistani to reach 100 wickets in World Test Championship

Shaheen Shah Afridi achieved a major milestone in the first Test against Bangladesh, becoming the first Pakistani bowler to claim 100 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship.

The left-arm pacer reached the landmark after dismissing Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy during the hosts’ first innings. Shaheen went on to take three wickets in the innings, further cementing his place in Pakistan’s cricket history.

He achieved the feat in just 28 World Test Championship matches. Among Pakistani bowlers, Nauman Ali is the next closest, having taken 89 wickets in 20 matches so far.

Overall, the record for most wickets in World Test Championship history belongs to Nathan Lyon with 224 wickets in 55 matches. He is followed by Pat Cummins with 222 wickets in 54 matches, while Mitchell Starc ranks third with 221 wickets in 52 matches.