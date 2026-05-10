Pakistan fold for 386 as Bangladesh gain upper hand in Dhaka Test

On the third day of the Dhaka Test, Pakistan were bowled out for 386 in their first innings in reply to Bangladesh’s 413, handing the hosts a 27-run first-innings lead. Bangladesh then reached 7 without loss in their second innings at stumps.

For Pakistan, Azan Awais starred with a brilliant 103, while Abdullah Fazal scored 60. Mohammad Rizwan made 59 and Salman Ali Agha added 58, while Imam-ul-Haq contributed 45. Shaheen Shah Afridi scored 13 and Shan Masood managed 9.

Earlier, Bangladesh were dismissed for 413 after resuming their innings on 301 for 4. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front with 101, while Mominul Haque scored 91 and Mushfiqur Rahim made 71.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas claimed five wickets, while Shaheen Shah Afridi took three. Hasan Ali and Nauman Ali picked up one wicket each.