Annual ICC ODI team rankings: India remains on top, Pakistan slips down

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its annual One Day International (ODI) team rankings, with India continuing to hold the top position with 118 rating points.

According to the latest ICC rankings, New Zealand stands second with 113 points, while Australia remains third with 109 points.

South Africa have made a significant move in the rankings, overtaking Pakistan to secure fourth place with 102 points, while Pakistan are now fifth with 98 rating points.

Sri Lanka are placed sixth, Afghanistan seventh, and England eighth. Bangladesh sit in ninth position, while West Indies are ranked tenth.

The ICC also stated that the top eight teams will directly qualify for the 2027 World Cup. However, South Africa and Zimbabwe have already secured qualification as hosts of the tournament.