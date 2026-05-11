Pakistan, Indonesia universities hold conference on health, gender and climate sustainability

LAHORE – The Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) at the University of the Punjab, in collaboration with Indonesian universities and academic organisations, organised an international conference on “Lifestyle Challenges and Strategies for Health, Gender and Climate Sustainability”.

The conference was held in collaboration with Universitas Airlangga, Universitas Sumatera Utara and the World University Association for Community Development (WUACD), bringing together scholars, policymakers, researchers and practitioners from different countries.

The inaugural session began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthems of Pakistan and Indonesia.

ISCS Director Prof Dr Farhan Navid Yousaf welcomed participants and stressed the importance of collective, evidence-based approaches to tackling emerging global challenges.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, who also served as patron-in-chief of the conference, said issues such as climate change, health vulnerabilities and gender inequality required interdisciplinary and globally coordinated responses. He appreciated the organisers for promoting international academic collaboration.

Among the international speakers were Dr Muhammad Muttaqien, dean of the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences at Universitas Airlangga; Prof Dr Muhammad Aziz Rahman, representative of WUACD; and Dr Meutia Naulym of Universitas Sumatera Utara. Punjab Women Development Department Secretary Saman Rai also attended the event.

A panel discussion chaired by Punjab Assembly member Uzma Kardar focused on sustainable lifestyles, environmental governance, climate justice and gender-responsive public policies.

The panel included Prof Dr Ritha F Dalimunthe of Universitas Sumatera Utara, Dr Muhammad Muttaqien of Universitas Airlangga, Prof Dr Abdul Qadir of Punjab University, Prof Dr Muhammad Aziz Rahman of WUACD, Sustainable Social Development Organisation CEO Syed Kausar Abbas and senior journalist Salman Abid. The session was moderated by ISCS Research Associate Ruhma Binte Shahzad.

The conference also featured parallel academic sessions chaired by scholars from Indonesian and Pakistani universities. Researchers from Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia presented papers on climate resilience, environmental justice, sustainable entrepreneurship, technological innovation and public health challenges in the Global South.

The concluding session, moderated by Dr Rahla Rahat, included remarks by Prof Dr Ahmed Usman and Dr Muhammad Muttaqien. Punjab Assembly member Kanwal Pervaiz Ch also attended the closing ceremony and interacted with students and delegates.

The event concluded with a shield distribution ceremony and a networking session to strengthen future academic and research collaboration among participating institutions.