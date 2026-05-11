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Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR – 11 May 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:14 am | May 11, 2026

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan shows mixed trends, US Dollar (USD) is trading at Rs278.9 for buying and Rs279.85 for selling, showing stability in the local currency market.

Euro (EUR) stood at Rs327.82 for buying and Rs331.83 for selling, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) remained among the highest-valued currencies at Rs379.19 and Rs383.7, respectively.

UAE Dirham (AED) was recorded at Rs76 for buying and Rs77 for selling. Saudi Riyal (SAR) was available at Rs74.30 and Rs75, while the Qatari Riyal (QAR) stood at Rs74.75 for buying and Rs75.75 for selling.

Omani Riyal (OMR) and Bahraini Dinar (BHD) continued to trade at significantly higher levels, with OMR at Rs722.47 (buying) and Rs733.08 (selling), and BHD at Rs731.95 and Rs741.85, respectively. The Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) remained the strongest among listed currencies, trading at Rs879.85 for buying and Rs890.28 for selling.

Among Asian currencies, the Chinese Yuan (CNY) stood at Rs40.05 for buying and Rs40.30 for selling, while the Japanese Yen (JPY) remained one of the lowest-valued currencies at Rs1.76 and Rs1.86.

 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 279.85
Euro EUR 327.82 331.83
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.19 383.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75
Qatari Riyal QAR 74.75 75
Omani Riyal OMR 722.47 733.08
Bahraini Dinar BHD 731.95 741.85
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 879.85 890.28
Australian Dollar AUD 197.56 202.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.32 207.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.62 223.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.85 166.70
Swiss Franc CHF 353.25 357.55
Chinese Yuan CNY 40.05 40.30
Danish Krone DKK 43.30 43.70
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Swedish Krona SEK 30.30 30.60
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 36.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.75
Thai Baht THB 8.55 8.75
Indian Rupee INR 2.40 2.60
Japanese Yen JPY 1.76 1.86

 

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