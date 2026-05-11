How will the weather be during Eidul Azha?

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, predicting rainfall in Upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next two days under the current weather system.

Talking to media, Irfan Virk said that the weather in Lahore will remain pleasant for the next two days, after which hot conditions are expected to return. He added that rain is also likely in upper and northeastern areas of Punjab during the next 24 to 48 hours.

Regarding Karachi, he said the city is not currently experiencing the intense heat seen at the start of May, although temperatures will remain high and the weather is expected to stay stable for the next two days.

Talking about Eid weather conditions, the Met Office director said temperatures will gradually rise after the current spell of rain ends. Another rain system is expected before Eid, although no final forecast can yet be made.

He further stated that, according to current predictions, temperatures will increase after the ongoing rain spell passes, and the intensity of heat is likely to rise during the Eid holidays.