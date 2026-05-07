Babar Azam ruled out of first Bangladesh Test with knee injury

DHAKA – Babar Azam will miss Pakistan’s opening Test against Bangladesh after sustaining an injury to his left knee, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday.

The star batter has been sidelined for the first match of the two-Test series, set to begin on May 8 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. PCB officials said the team’s medical staff are closely monitoring his condition, with a further update on his recovery expected soon.

Babar’s absence is a significant setback for Pakistan, especially given his outstanding recent form. The right-hander was the leading run-scorer in Pakistan Super League 11, amassing 588 runs in 11 innings at an average of 73.02 and an impressive strike rate of 145.90, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

His brilliant century in the qualifier against Islamabad United played a key role in guiding eventual champions Peshawar Zalmi into the final, after which Babar said he felt he was returning to his peak form.

Pakistan’s squad for the first Test includes captain Shan Masood, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.