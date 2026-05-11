Pakistan Hands strong Demarche to Afghanistan after deadly Bannu Terror Attack

ISLAMABAD – As tensions continue unabated between neighbouring Pakistan and Afghanistan, Islamabad issued strong demarche to Kabul after deadly Bannu suicide attack in which 15 police personnel were martyred. Pakistan accused militants operating from Afghan soil of orchestrating the assault and warned the Afghan Taliban against allowing terrorist groups to use their territory for attacks against Pakistan.

Foreign Office (FO) accused militants operating from Afghan soil of masterminding the devastating assault on the Fateh Khel police post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district. The attack, carried out on May 9, involved a vehicle packed with explosives that was rammed directly into the police facility before heavily armed militants launched a coordinated assault from multiple directions.

Pakistan’s investigation shows that the operation had been planned by terrorists allegedly residing in Afghanistan. Islamabad warned Kabul that Pakistan “reserves the right to respond decisively” against those responsible for what it called a barbaric act of terrorism.

Foreign Office specifically blamed Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan, alongside ISKP/Daesh elements allegedly operating from Afghan territory. Officials expressed deep concern over what it described as the continued use of Afghan soil for cross-border terrorism. Officials stressed that international reports, including findings by the United Nations Monitoring Team, had repeatedly documented the presence of extremist organisations inside Afghanistan.

“The fight against terrorism is a shared responsibility,” the FO declared, while urging the Afghan Taliban government to fulfil its commitments and prevent its territory from being used for attacks against neighbouring countries.

Islamabad further revealed that several rounds of diplomatic engagements had already taken place between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, including talks mediated by friendly countries. However, the FO claimed those discussions had failed to produce “meaningful and verifiable action” against militant networks.

The statement ended with a clear warning: Pakistan would not compromise on its national security or the protection of its citizens if terrorist groups continued to find sanctuary across the border.

The attack itself unfolded late Saturday night in one of the deadliest assaults on security forces in recent months.

Over a dozen police personnel were stationed at the Fateh Khel post when the attackers struck. The assault began with a massive explosion after militants drove an explosives-laden vehicle into the compound.

Moments later, heavily armed attackers launched coordinated assaults from several directions, opening intense gunfire and reportedly using drones and quadcopters during the operation. A senior administration official confirmed that quadcopters were also used by the attackers, showing Indian support to militant groups.