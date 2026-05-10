Suicide Car Bomb strikes Bannu; martyrs reported among KP Police Force

PESHAWAR – Bannu witnessed deadly suicide bombing as terrorists rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the Fateh Khel police station. The blast destroyed part of the building and triggered an hours-long exchange of fire, leaving several KP police officers martyred, and others injured as rescue operations continued into the next day.

As per reports, at least seven policemen embraced martyrdom while several others suffered injuries in what officials describe as one of the most brutal recent attacks on security forces.

⭕️Bannu Attack Update 2.0 Last Nights VBIED attack by IMP has razed the police station to the ground. The facility is located adjacent to North Waziristan district, near the Afghan border. – Out of 29 total personnel (police & FC), approximately 20 were present at the time of… https://t.co/4BssqJgcOJ pic.twitter.com/Sl3YXf4tOL — Pak-Afghan Matters (@pakafghanmatter) May 10, 2026

Police resumed search and rescue operations early Sunday morning at Fateh Khel Chowki, where the attack left the building in ruins. Police sources confirmed that seven bodies, along with multiple injured personnel, were pulled from the rubble, while local residents claimed the death toll could be as high as 10.

Around 20 police officers and staff were present inside the post at the time of the blast. Shortly after attack, militant faction Hafiz Gul Bahadar claimed responsibility through state-linked social media channels.

The attack comes at time of already heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and is being seen as a serious setback to fragile diplomatic efforts and other countries aimed at improving relations between Islamabad and the Taliban-led government, but TTP safe havens continue to dent the peace of the region.