Shanto’s century powers Bangladesh to strong start against Pakistan in first Test

DHAKA – Play on the opening day of the Dhaka Test came to a close with Bangladesh’s batters delivering an impressive performance.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a century against Pakistan, making 101 runs off 130 balls. A solid knock of 91 from Mominul Haque helped the hosts reach 301 for 4 against Pakistan at stumps on day one, while veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 48.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Nauman Ali picked up one wicket each. The second Test between the two sides is scheduled to begin in Sylhet on May 16.

It is worth mentioning that Babar Azam was unavailable for this match due to a knee injury.