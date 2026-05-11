Summer Holidays 2026 announced in Karachi, Sindh amid Heatwave concerns

KARACHI – Sindh government on Monday announced summer vacations for all schools in Karachi and the country’s southeastern region amid rising temperatures and intensifying heatwave conditions.

According to the Sindh Education Department, summer holidays will start on June 1 and continue until July 31. The decision will apply to both public and private educational institutions, offering students and teachers a two-month break during the peak summer season.

Officials said the move was taken in view of the extreme weather conditions and growing concerns over student safety as temperatures continue to soar in several parts of Pakistan. The announcement comes shortly after the Punjab government also declared extended summer vacations for schools across the province.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced that schools in Punjab will close for summer vacations starting Friday, May 22. Educational institutions will remain shut for nearly three months and are scheduled to reopen on August 24.

With temperatures climbing rapidly and heatwave alerts being issued in various regions, authorities are taking precautionary measures to protect students from severe weather conditions during the summer months.