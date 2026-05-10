Punjab Schools Summer Holidays revised schedule on table from May 22 to August 2

LAHORE – Summer vacations are just around the corner, and several reports have claimed different proposals about the long break. With rising temperatures and possible heatwave, students are already dreaming of long, carefree days ahead, but authorities are planning to cut the summer break.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat revealed that bold proposal is under serious consideration to advance the summer vacation schedule amid worsening heatwave conditions.

The minister confirmed that final decision on summer vacations will be announced on May 11, with a proposed window of May 22 to August 2 currently under review. The move comes as Punjab faces rising temperatures, an official heatwave alert, and increasing public concern over student safety.

Schools across Punjab may be shut as early as May 27, instead of the usual June 1 start. Eid-ul-Adha holidays are expected from May 27–29, and weekend closures on May 30 and 31, which together could create an extended uninterrupted break. If approved, this would effectively bring forward the summer vacation schedule by nearly a week—sending students home earlier than expected.

Meanwhile, private school stepped in with their own demand, urging provincial authorities to allow morning summer camps from 7 AM to 10 AM during vacations, arguing that this would help minimize academic disruption while keeping students engaged. Education Department has clarified that no final announcement has been made yet.