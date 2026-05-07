Six holidays expected on Eidul Adha 2026: Check Dates

DUBAI – Following the tentative announcement of Eidul Adha 2026 dates in the United Arab Emirates, residents have already started planning their holidays and travel.

It is expected that the Day of Arafah will fall on May 26, with official Eid holidays likely from May 27 to 29.

Including the regular weekend (Saturday (May 30) and Sunday (May 31), citizens could enjoy a long break of nearly six days, creating an ideal opportunity for short international trips.

Travel experts said passengers are prioritizing destinations with easy visa access, short travel times, and pre-arranged tour packages to avoid last-minute challenges.

Tourism companies reported that countries such as Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the Seychelles are currently the most popular among UAE travelers due to their affordability and convenient travel options.

Experts predicted that bookings for flights and holiday packages are likely to increase further in the coming days following the holiday announcement.