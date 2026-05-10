Bangladesh Acting President, ex-Information Secy watch cricket match at Dhaka stadium

On the invitation of Bangladesh’s Acting President and Speaker of the Bangladesh Parliament Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, the former Secretary Information and Broadcasting Syed Anwer Mahmood attended the third day of the test cricket between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday.

Anwar Mehmood, also the Chairman Forum of Informaton Group Secretaries, watched the live match along with the Bangladesh’s Acting President at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, commonly known as Mirpur Stadium.

Terming the invitation as a goodwill gesture, Anwar Mehmood said sporting events play an important role in strengthening people-to-people contacts.

Former cricket captain and the recently appointed Chairman of Bangladesh Cricket Board, Tamim Iqbal also joined them at the guests’ spectator gallery.