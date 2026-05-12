UAE actively took part in Israel–US strikes on Iran during regional conflict, WSJ claims

DUBAI/TEHRAN — As US-Iran tensions sparked attacks on several Gulf nations, including UAE, a new and explosive claim pushed tensions as Abu Dhabi reportedly stepped beyond its traditional defensive posture and carried out direct strikes inside Iran.

A report shared by Wall Street Journal said the United Arab Emirates conducted military strikes on Iranian territory amid recent tensions. UAE, equipped with advanced Western-supplied fighter jets and surveillance systems, increasingly signaled willingness to deploy military force to defend its strategic and economic interests across the Middle East.

While Abu Dhabi is yet to respond to startling revealations, the alleged strike is said to have hit an Iranian facility, sparking massive fire and inflicting damage severe enough to disable a significant portion of its operational capacity for months.

The timing of the incident, reportedly occurring during ongoing diplomatic pressure from Trump leadership to secure ceasefire after weeks of sustained air operations in the region, has added further volatility to an already fragile situation.

Iran has condemned the episode as an “enemy attack” and, according to the same accounts, responded with a sweeping wave of missile and drone strikes targeting both the UAE and Kuwait.

For the unversed, US military bases in UAE were used in recent war against Iran, though in a supporting role. The key facility was Al Dhafra Air Base near Abu Dhabi, which was key hub for American aircraft, intelligence, refueling, and logistics operations. Iran repeatedly accused the UAE of allowing its territory to be used for strikes and targeted the base with missiles and drones.

UAE however publicly denied that its bases were used to launch direct attacks on Iran and tried to limit its exposure. However, the American military presence and support activities at Al Dhafra were significant enough for Iran to treat the UAE as a legitimate target for retaliation.

Tehran unleashed hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and thousands of drones toward Emirati territory in a sustained barrage aimed at punishing the Gulf state for its close ties to Washington and Israel. Iranian attacks targeted critical infrastructure across the UAE, including Dubai International Airport, the Jebel Ali port, ADNOC energy facilities, and oil installations in Fujairah. Strikes also hit commercial and civilian areas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while some projectiles struck tankers near Hormuz.

At least 13 people were killed, among them Emirati military personnel and foreign workers from countries such as Pakistan, India, and Nepal, with more than 200 others injured, many by falling debris from intercepted projectiles. UAE also suffered heavy losses estimated in the tens of billions of dollars. Aviation, shipping, tourism, and business activities in its global hubs were badly disrupted, dealing a blow to the country’s image as a stable investment and travel destination.