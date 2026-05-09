Saudi Arabia denies allowing military use of its airspace amid regional tensions

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has rejected requests to use its airspace for any military action amid rising tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Reports said the kingdom aims to reduce regional tensions and supports mediation efforts, particularly those led by Pakistan.

Officials emphasized that some parties are misrepresenting Saudi Arabia’s stance.

This clarification comes after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait had granted the US military access to bases and airspace.

Saudi officials stated this report is inaccurate, reaffirming that the kingdom’s priority is promoting peace and stability in the region.

On the other hand, Negotiations between the United States and Iran could resume next week in Islamabad, aimed at reducing regional tensions and averting the risk of conflict, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Reports said both countries, working with mediators, are preparing a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU). The agreement would establish a one-month framework for talks, which could be extended if both sides reach consensus.

Key issues under discussion include Iran’s nuclear program, de-escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the transfer of Iran’s highly enriched uranium to a third country.

However, significant hurdles remain, particularly regarding the extent of sanctions relief for Iran.

It is recalled that the first round of talks, held in Islamabad on April 11, did not result in a final agreement.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain high. Reports indicate that a Chinese oil tanker was recently targeted in the area.