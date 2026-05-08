Australia imposes ban and sanctions on BLA

Australia has imposed sanctions on the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

The Australian Foreign Minister stated that the BLA is involved in terrorist attacks in Pakistan and reaffirmed that Australia’s commitment to counterterrorism and extremism remains unwavering.

According to Australian media, the government has also imposed financial sanctions on BLA chief Bashir Zeb and two other individuals linked to the organization.

Officials warned that anyone found dealing with or supporting BLA operatives will face legal action.

The Australian government further stated that individuals involved with or maintaining financial ties to the banned group could face heavy fines and up to 10 years in prison.